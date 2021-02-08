We draw on the rich cultural heritage of these communities and use indigenous skills and materials to craft our artisan collections. We connect these artisan enterprises to new markets and provide the support needed to ensure these enterprises are successful and sustainable.
Our goal is to enable these artisans to earn much more than the bare minimum – and to develop the economic basis to live in dignity, free from hunger and extreme poverty.
Sprout Impact Report 2020: 20 years of support for community and small enterprise development in rural communities.
Our design partners share our values, treasuring not only the aesthetics of design, but also having a high regard for the process and approach necessary for rich collaboration. Our partners believe too in conscious design and strive to minimize the environmental impact of production processes.
SPROUT ENTERPRISE® WORKS WITH ARTISAN ENTERPRISES IN RURAL COMMUNITIES IN EMERGING MARKETS WHICH LACK ADEQUATE ACCESS TO MARKETS OR CAPITAL DUE IN PART TO THEIR REMOTE LOCATIONS OR LIMITED RESOURCES.
We help the entrepreneurs in our network build more prosperous businesses that create richer economic opportunities in these remote regions by providing a platform for access to markets, capital and appropriate resources for business expansion.